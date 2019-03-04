There are a few of us who were around when Republican Tom McCall was governor of Oregon. You will remember he was instrumental in the passage of the bottle bill and other important Oregon laws.
What I liked was his passionate support of land, water, wildlife and other important environmental measures.
As early as the 1950s, McCall was encouraging Oregonians to care for their “beautiful state.” We have a governor in Kate Brown who also cherishes Oregon and its beautiful landscape.
It’s unfortunate we have a president who sees little beauty, but much profit, in the monuments, national parks, coal mining, cutting of the forests, and taking the wildlife habitat. He denies climate change and appears ignorant of our laws and constitutional freedoms.
I think of a remark Governor McCall made when speaking at the Republican Governors Association meeting in Washington, D.C., in 1976, after the elections: “The Republican party has made so many fatal mistakes that it finds itself an endangered species at graveside.”
If the Republicans were in that shape in 1976, where would most people find them today? Be honest.
Dr. Dorys C. Grover
Pendleton
