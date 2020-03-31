With all the challenges we’re all facing with the COVID-19 virus, upcoming primary elections in May have faded into the background. But this is an especially urgent time to elect individuals who can serve with integrity and the experience to face those challenges. Jamie McLeod-Skinner is one of them, and she needs your support to win the primary for Secretary of State.
Jamie’s from rural Central Oregon and attended schools in Southern Oregon. She has a background in engineering, regional planning and natural resource law. She knows the value of listening and voter engagement. She traveled extensively to listen to voters across the state, and recognizes the challenging divide between rural and urban parts of Oregon that needs to be addressed by serving all Oregonians. She is running against two state legislators from the west side of the state.
The Secretary of State holds a critical role in overseeing elections. Jamie wants to make sure that every Oregonian’s vote counts, and that during these difficult times, that our elections are conducted in a safe and secure manner. Election interference is a real threat that must be taken seriously.
Audits are another area of responsibility. She wants to ensure taxpayer funds are spent correctly and that all state agencies are audited fairly in a nonpartisan way. She proposes expanding audits to contractors to safeguard taxpayer funds.
Check our her website at jamiefororegon.com. She deserves your vote when your ballot arrives soon.
Nora Connors
Milton-Freewater
