As we prepare for 2020 primaries, which are only seven months away, the public was afforded a great look at the Democratic candidates for secretary of state at the Democratic Party of Oregon Summit in Bend last weekend. The secretary of state is the second-highest elected executive in the state of Oregon, and as such deserves great attention. While the candidate pool is strong, I have decided to support Jamie McLeod-Skinner.
I support Jamie for the following reasons:
• She has the depth and breadth of experience to address all major aspects of this role: supervising elections and audits, registering businesses, managing public records and management of public lands. She also has experience managing large numbers of government employees, which will be critical in this role.
• She is a candidate that will keep her promises and hold true to her values even when under pressure.
• She can serve all Oregonians — as she demonstrated in her campaign for CD2 she will show up, she will listen to understand, and she will work together to address complex issues facing this state.
Jamie understands that we have more in common than divides us, and is the candidate for secretary of state that has the experience and skills to do the job and values building community across the state.
Jamie McLeod-Skinner has my vote!
Janet Marrs
Cove
