We rural Oregonians have a unique opportunity to send one of our own to represent the entire state. I’m talking about electing Jamie McLeod-Skinner as Secretary of State.
Jamie is a progressive Democrat who understands rural issues. She listens to all sides and thinks all viewpoints are important. Her education and experience are custom-made for the duties of Secretary of State, some of which are:
Election oversight: She will maintain the integrity of our elections through expanded cyber-security. She will audit campaign spending, rooting out improper use of donated funds by those running for office (or in office).
Audits of state agencies: She will conduct financial, performance, equity, sustainability and information-security audits, including input from frontline staff and the public.
State Lands Board: She will help make decisions for our state lands and waterways. She will bring urban and rural Oregonians together to develop long-term plans for our air and water. Jamie would be the only member of State Lands Board with natural resource management experience.
Jamie has degrees in civil engineering, regional planning and law with a focus on natural resources, water and Indian law. She worked as an environmental planner, and natural resource attorney and consultant.
She has overseen audits as a program manager, city manager and elected city councilor. She has implemented municipal organizational effectiveness programs. She has managed capacity building programs for 50 community-based organizations, including organizational assessments and financial management training.
Join me in electing Jamie McLeod-Skinner as Secretary of State.
Mary Hallman
Pendleton
