I am writing in support of Measure 111.

I was born to a single mom who lacked health insurance. Oregon Health and Science University provided charity care to my mom during my birth. Two years later, the Chemawa Indian Health Service Center in my hometown of Salem was established. I was able to get the care I needed that my family may not have not been able to otherwise afford.

