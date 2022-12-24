As of Dec. 2, there were over 42,000 Oregonians waiting to purchase a firearm. Once again, the misguided folks who supported Measure 114 have become the biggest sellers of guns in Oregon. How sad that these people — mostly left wing Democrats — don't care about the facts. To them facts are inconvenient. Borrowing from Sheldon Jacobson, data scientist, I want to pass on some interesting facts about firearm deaths in the United States.
In 2020, 3.4 million US citizens died of heart disease, No. 1, cancer, No. 2, and COVID-19, No. 3. Compare that with 45,000 deaths by firearms in 2020. More amazing is that 54% of these deaths were from suicide rather than homicide (43%). Further, mass murders (four or more killed) amounted to 113 deaths in 2020 and 177 in 2021.
Auto accident deaths were 39,000 in 2020, and drug overdose killed 93,000 in 2020. I will join with so many Oregon sheriff's offices, the folks filing the four lawsuits against this measure, and the lawful citizens of Oregon who want to protect their families, in hoping this terrible measure is reversed.
David Burns
Irrigon
