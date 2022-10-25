I urge everyone to vote no on Measure 114, the proposed gun control legislation. This measure is poorly written and would essentially eliminate the ability to purchase a gun in Oregon.

It requires a class with live fire training by police approved instructors just to apply for a permit to buy a firearm. There are no facilities to do this training, and no funding to provide them or the staff to do the training. The funding needed has been estimated at $50 million per year.

