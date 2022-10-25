I urge everyone to vote no on Measure 114, the proposed gun control legislation. This measure is poorly written and would essentially eliminate the ability to purchase a gun in Oregon.
It requires a class with live fire training by police approved instructors just to apply for a permit to buy a firearm. There are no facilities to do this training, and no funding to provide them or the staff to do the training. The funding needed has been estimated at $50 million per year.
Oregon already requires universal background checks for all gun purchases. It outlaws magazines of of more than 10 rounds, and firearms capable of accepting more than 10 rounds. Magazine capacity has very little to do with the lethality of a firearm, as a magazine can be switched in one or two seconds by a practiced user.
In this measure, it would also outlaw all pump or semi-automatic shotguns like the Remington 870 and 1100, some of the most popular hunting and target shotguns ever made. It requires a public list of people that attempt to buy firearms, which is a dangerous breach of privacy laws.
Make no mistake, while on the surface it may sound like a good idea to some, this will do nothing to prevent crime, gun violence or suicides. Criminals by definition do not obey laws. It is a feel good measure with many draconian unintended (or possibly intended) consequences for legal gun owners, sportsmen, recreational and target shooters.
Mike Navratil
Pendleton
