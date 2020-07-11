The recent “sustainability” award awarded to Threemile Canyon, a 70,000 cow mega-dairy in Morrow County, is an insult to Oregon’s pasture-raised family dairy farmers. There is nothing sustainable about a mega-dairy.
Mega-dairies create mega-pollution. Mega-dairies, like Threemile Canyon, claim they manage their manure “sustainably” with anaerobic digesters, but tell that to the 163,301 gallons of manure that leaked into the Tillamook Bay in 2019 after a digester malfunctioned. Six days before Threemile Canyon got its “sustainability” award, the state issued $63,750 in fines to the responsible parties.
Threemile Canyon claims that its anaerobic digester sequesters an amount of carbon dioxide equivalent to taking 28,875 cars off the road, annually. But numerous studies have shown that greenhouse gas emissions from mega-dairies cannot be addressed with digesters. Even at optimum performance, digesters capture only half of a mega-dairy’s methane emissions, emissions that pasture-based dairies don’t produce in the first place.
Threemile Canyon doesn’t even have to pay to “sort of” manage its waste. In 2018, Threemile Canyon received over $1.84 million from Oregon’s Manure Bovine Tax Credit. Gov. Kate Brown says she’s a climate champion, but the state keeps giving mega-dairies a pass to pollute while pasture-raised farmers, that manage their manure responsibly, are pushed out by the influx of mega-dairies.
It’s time to call facilities like Threemile Canyon what they truly are — mega-polluters. We should recognize the legitimate sustainability of family farmers struggling to survive, not be fooled by greenwashing awards from a mega-dairy trade group.
Emma Newton
Milwaukie
