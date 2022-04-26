We wholeheartedly support Melissa Lindsay for commissioner of Morrow County, and here are just a few reasons why.
Melissa already has put in six years of very accomplished service to all residents of Morrow County as a commissioner. Her energy and dedication to information gathering is top notch. She attends many local meetings and travels frequently out of the county to involve herself with issues that can improve Morrow County.
She doesn't just attend meetings, she is often the guiding force in making things happen. She is interested in all parts of the county. If you have listened to her speak at any meeting, you will agree that she is informed, listens and gets things done.
Melissa is a leader with the Morrow County Emergency Response Government Command Team and worked tirelessly during the pandemic to keep Morrow County businesses open, wrote testing and vaccine plans, brought Oregon Health Authority and Federal Emergency Management Agency resources across Morrow County to get and keep in-person learning in our schools. She actively brought testing and vaccination drive-thrus to clinics in Boardman and Irrigon.
As a member of the Regional Solutions Team, Melissa brought a working group together to look at solutions for the Ione waste water system.
As a member of the Community Counseling Solutions Advisory Board, Melissa was an active part in bringing a mental health court to Morrow County for those suffering mental health issues that cross over into the judicial system.
As a chair, and currently vice chair to the county wide Local Public Safety Coordinating Council, Melissa solidified funding to help our county be one of the most active in the state dealing with mental health court, housing issues, public safety issues, a juvenile diversion program, etc.
Melissa has worked with Umatilla County to deal with many issues and opportunities where a dual county approach is best. She is a member of the Lower Umatilla Basin Groundwater Management Area Committee that is working to assist the groundwater nitrate issues plaguing parts of our county plus individual wells.
Melissa has chaired and is a member of the Military Economic Agriculture Committee where she works with the Navy, a large landowner in Morrow County.
Melissa is working currently with Willow Creek Valley Economic Development Board and the Port of Morrow to change the Heppner Mill Site FEMA flood map.
Melissa convened and chairs the Morrow County Broadband Team to gain equitable access and education for high speed internet.
Melissa has been elected by state commissioners to serve as Treasurer for the Association of Oregon Counties. She is admired and respected around the state as a positive force for Morrow County.
Join us in electing Melissa Lindsay. Thank you for your time.
Jim and Monica Swanson
Ione
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.