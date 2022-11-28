Morrow County Commissioner Melissa Lindsay is one of the most effective county commissioners I have worked with, first in my role as a Harney County commissioner and now as the state representative for House District 60. She advocates effectively for her constituents and for county issues, putting the concerns and priorities of the communities she represents first above all else.

During the pandemic, she navigated tough challenges to bring much-needed financial and health resources to Morrow County. She pushed for rural schools to open to in-person learning and brought 10s of thousands of dollars to Morrow County small businesses for them to stay open. She’s helped expand broadband access and find funding for the fairgrounds to ensure kids in Morrow County have opportunities for 4-H, FFA and expand tourism to the county.

