I have been a Coos County commissioner for 10 years, and I am the immediate past president of the Association of Oregon Counties. For the last four years, I have had the honor and privilege to work with Morrow County Commissioner Melissa Lindsay in her role as treasurer of the Association of Oregon Counties.

Commissioner Lindsay is one of the most professional, thoughtful and diligent people that I have ever worked with. She took the position of treasurer and applied her skills and experience to ensure that the finances of our organization were in order and carefully reviewed. More than that, Commissioner Lindsay is more than willing to take the time to carefully explain the finances to anyone who has questions or wants more detail. I have found her to be kind, thoughtful and organized. She takes her role seriously, and she works ceaselessly to make sure that the work is done right.

