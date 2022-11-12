I have been a Coos County commissioner for 10 years, and I am the immediate past president of the Association of Oregon Counties. For the last four years, I have had the honor and privilege to work with Morrow County Commissioner Melissa Lindsay in her role as treasurer of the Association of Oregon Counties.
Commissioner Lindsay is one of the most professional, thoughtful and diligent people that I have ever worked with. She took the position of treasurer and applied her skills and experience to ensure that the finances of our organization were in order and carefully reviewed. More than that, Commissioner Lindsay is more than willing to take the time to carefully explain the finances to anyone who has questions or wants more detail. I have found her to be kind, thoughtful and organized. She takes her role seriously, and she works ceaselessly to make sure that the work is done right.
What I have noticed even more about Commissioner Lindsay is that she is incredibly proud of Morrow County and her community. She cares deeply about the community and about doing what is right. The role of a county commissioner is not an easy one. Commissioners frequently have to make decisions and have to keep certain information confidential. Melissa Lindsay has the best interests of Morrow County in her heart and mind, and I am proud to say I have served with her. I would urge you to vote no on the recall.
Melissa Cribbins
Coos Bay
