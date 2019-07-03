Sorry, but your Tip of the Hat to Sen. Jeff Merkley of June 29 is misplaced. While it is true that he puts forth effort to come to Eastern Oregon, it is clear from his record as a senator that his visit is for naught and his partisan ways do continue. The visits are just that, a “visit”; he is a tourist on a social trip, not a concerned legislator that comes to listen, understand and pursue legislation that supports us.
Most recent evidence of him being out of touch on the needs of all of Oregon is his supporting Tweet of May 28 of Oregon HB 2020. So yes, please come, senator, but do us all a favor and listen and act!
Carl Culham
Athena
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.