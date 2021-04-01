I really enjoyed the humorous article about mink as the precursor to depopulating the world. I wonder how many living in Eastern Oregon have ever seen a domestic or wild mink? I thought I saw one, but it turned out to be a furry little dog that belonged to folks in Meacham.
I think it would be great if mink farmers and trappers wore a special mask with a red M in the center, so we could avoid them. While we're at it, maybe politicians should wear a mask with a black P for the same reason.
When I was about 10, my mother drug me along on a shopping trip. We went to a huge store that had all different kinds of garments. She walked back to a corner to look at coats and a wild mink jumped off the rack and flung itself around her neck. I grabbed it and flung it on the ground and stomped on it. Unfortunately, my mother and I were asked to leave immediately. My mother wasn't very pleased with my efforts to save her life.
Mike Mehren
Hermiston
