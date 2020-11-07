It is important to point out the facts rather than uninformed misinformation about Urban Renewal District dollars.
The amount you find on your tax statement, if the Urban Renewal District was dissolved, would be placed back into the other districts on your tax statement. That would be a net gain of zero as far as savings, period. So the thinking is using dollars you are already spending on the priories that the citizens of Pendleton made clear seems to be wise use of the precious dollars.
The districts that forgo those dollars have also weighed in and have also agreed. Misinformation is not productive and brings unjustified thinking.
Paul Chalmers
Pendleton
