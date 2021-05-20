After reading the recent East Oregonian article about wildfires making an early entrance in our region, I felt compelled to share my opinion.
The statement about local fire officials being already concerned about the fire conditions prompted my response to share another perspective. They might consider the old saying, "An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure." The millions of dollars that our Forest Service leaders are paid to help prevent and fight forest fires seems at times to be a "gravy train," and politically motivated.
It seems the laws that are made as to what and how fires can be fought on public property are like tying one hand behind the firefighters, because they just might break a rule putting the fire out too soon.
There seems to be a lack of transparency with the "straight-up truth." It makes me recall what my Dad used to say, "You have one man shoveling and three leaning on theirs." He had a logging company in the 1940s and 1950s. Don’t get me wrong, I do appreciate those with the mindset to fight wildfires.
If you notice, you don’t see the old mascot Smokey Bear with the slogan "Put fires out cold" anymore. Last fall, we went literally for 9-1/2 hours through the mountains here, just to see for ourselves the incompetent management.
There were places where there had been huge fires that had taken all the trees, which now cover the hillsides with new growth that were so thick. It looked as thick as hair on a dog’s back. There was mile after mile with no place to even begin to see through the growth. There had not been any clearing of the floor for as far as the eye could see. There would be no stopping a wicked new fire with the amount of fuel on the forest floor. And you can’t see it unless you walk in a ways. It is almost impenetrable.
It is so sad when all the overgrowth hampers the animals and humans alike from freely walking about. Could it be that turning a blind eye is job security? This scenario is sad and preventable with years of mismanagement of our forests.
Barbara Morehead
Pilot Rock
