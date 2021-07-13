Contradictory statements from Pendleton’s city manager and his staff recently came to light during the regularly scheduled KUMA Morning Show interview with the mayor and city manager while discussing the city council meeting the previous evening.
When queried whether any action would be taken by the city on the declarations by county commissioners and Governor Brown of the severe drought emergency in Umatilla County, our city manager declared the effect on our city was negligible and no action was required. This is despite the continued drop, year after year, in the water level of the aquifer that furnishes much of our city’s drinking water. How is this possible?
Both Steve Chrisman, our economic development director, and Bob Patterson, our public works director, have stated that the city has neither the water or power to adequately support all the future planned residential and industrial development programs. According to the city manager, this is not the case. So what’s the real truth? Is a short-sighted plan by City Hall, sowing the seeds now for another future ‘crisis’? Evidently our manager doesn’t see eye to eye with the county commissioners, the governor, or his own staff.
Rick Rohde
Pendleton
