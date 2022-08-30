We continually get the same message from both Salem and Pendleton city officials, we need more revenue. In the case of those legislators in Salem, to appease the governor to solve a myriad of perceived problems, a new "transportation tax" to support public transportation, was passed. This new tax is levied only on the working stiffs. Almost in the same breath, they announce that overall tax revenue is much higher than expected, and taxpayers, including those not effected by the new "transportation tax" will get a "kicker" refund in lieu of a future tax reduction.
The city of Pendleton, on the other hand, would rather take advantage of that "transportation tax," and rather than use it as intended, to improve our public transportation system, is using it to construct a bus barn to provide a break room and other amenities, not for our city employees, but for Elite Taxi drivers contracted to drive city vans and buses.
That’s the company that just hijacked the name used by independent drivers contracted to Uber. This appears to be a retaliatory move to undermine the test program adopted by city officials that allows competition within the taxi service to better serve the public. Those are the same city officials that boast “not to worry, we’re not spending property taxes on public transportation, it and the bus barn are paid for with various free government grants." Free? Who are they trying to kid.
In another brilliant move, the "Love Your Home" program, aimed at blight elimination in the urban renewal districts and an "amazingly popular" program according to Mayor John Turner, will probably be eliminated. Go figure. Once again the residential areas of the URD will have to bow to the downtown business community when it comes to assistance programs.
Rick Rohde
Pendleton
