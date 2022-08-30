We continually get the same message from both Salem and Pendleton city officials, we need more revenue. In the case of those legislators in Salem, to appease the governor to solve a myriad of perceived problems, a new "transportation tax" to support public transportation, was passed. This new tax is levied only on the working stiffs. Almost in the same breath, they announce that overall tax revenue is much higher than expected, and taxpayers, including those not effected by the new "transportation tax" will get a "kicker" refund in lieu of a future tax reduction.

The city of Pendleton, on the other hand, would rather take advantage of that "transportation tax," and rather than use it as intended, to improve our public transportation system, is using it to construct a bus barn to provide a break room and other amenities, not for our city employees, but for Elite Taxi drivers contracted to drive city vans and buses.

