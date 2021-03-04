This is pure insanity. Salem is trying its best to close up our bars by raising the tax on beer 2,800% with House Bill 3296. The Pendleton Police Department is helping by handing out those high-dollar DUII tickets and threats of prison time. All this revenue promised to be used for treatment programs that aren’t even free.
The city council has, on the other hand, decided to hand out cash to the bar owners in an effort to keep their businesses open.
Does any of this make sense?
Rick Rohde
Pendleton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.