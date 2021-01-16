The Baha'is of Pendleton began organizing a Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration over 30 years ago, believing that the celebration of this day was one important way of pursuing the dream of justice, peace and equality for all. Over the years, thousands of people have been involved in these events, and The Pendleton MLK Jr. Day Committee is sorry the pandemic is preventing us from celebrating together this year.
We hope that each resident of Pendleton will take a moment on Monday, Jan. 18, to think of how they can further MLK Jr.'s call "for a worldwide fellowship that lifts neighborly concern beyond one’s tribe, race, class, and nation" and is "in reality a call for an all-embracing and unconditional love for all men."
Although we ourselves cannot be together that day, we would like to share an uplifting video that celebrates that day from Lake Oswego: https://www.ci.oswego.or.us/library/martin-luther-king-jr-day-celebration.
Sarah Woodbury Haug
Pendleton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.