I just read Ann Brown's letter (Past logging practices sowed seeds of today’s fires, Sept. 26, 2020) about timber cutting in 1979. I can confirm her statements. I was on a marking crew around that time on the Baker district.
We would mark a sale and leave a larger pine here and there. When we done, we were complimented on a good marking job. Then, shortly after that, we would see blue paint on the trees we left. "Not enough volume" was always the reply. "No reason to save those decadent old pines."
I worked as a crew leader rehabilitating a burn on the Unity district from 1969 to 1971 and watched the big pines fall like the buffalo did on the plains. It happened all over the West. It was a lawsuit waiting to happen and when it did, the mills shut down instead of retooling to process the smaller trees that needed to be removed.
I thinned timber for three years and that was financed by Knutsen Vanderbilt money. That put a portion of timber revenues back into forestry. That dried up and the forest became overgrown. There was damned little coming out of Congress to rectify the problem, so we spent the money on fires instead of forestry.
I quit the U.S. Forest Service over the issue and a friend of mine on a different marking crew quit, too. I am past my word limit so the rest will remain unsaid.
Steve Culley
Baker City
