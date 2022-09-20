During the KUMA Coffee Hour following the last Pendleton City Council meeting, Mayor John Turner lamented the fact the council was forced to approve the purchase of three new police SUV's at a substantial price, a price that didn't include the additional equipment required by the local police department. Perhaps if city officials had decided not to relocate the police department at the airport, away from the city center, the city would have only required to purchase two, and would have actually saved money on fuel.

With the city following through on the construction of the bus barn at the airport in the not so distant future, the mayor will, in this instance, not be lamenting the replacement cost of those prematurely worn out vans and buses, claiming the cost will be absorbed by those nice government people with their seemingly endless supply of cash.

