Jim Doherty is in a November runoff to be reelected as county commissioner in Morrow County. I have been watching Jim since meeting him over a year ago, and he will get a vote from me.
I encourage everyone registered to vote in Morrow County to vote for him as well. Jim looks at situations from all angles and attempts to steer decisions in a manner that will benefit everyone in the county. Jim works hard advocating for our county in Salem. Jim spends time trying to understand the way things operate and is not afraid to push for improvement even when it is unpopular. This behavior is exactly what we need in our local government.
As a business owner raising my family in Morrow County, I want Jim Doherty working for me as county commissioner. I know that with him in office, someone is thinking of each individual and each entity when making decisions. Jim has been commissioner for one term, and during that time he has developed and adapted. I believe he will only become more effective with time in office.
Please join me in voting to retain Jim Doherty. Morrow County deserves to have Jim Doherty as part of our team.
J. Fletcher Hobbs
Boardman
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.