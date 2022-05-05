I am writing to offer a strong endorsement for Melissa Lindsay as a candidate for reelection to the Morrow County Board of Commissioners.
I first met Melissa during her 15-year tenure as a vice president and manager of the mortgage division of the Bank of Eastern Oregon, before she stepped down to become an integral part of a growing family farming operation.
Counties do many things, but a keen awareness of fiscal issues is vital in the management of county budgets. She brings a wealth of experience to the job and that has not gone unnoticed. She is now finishing a term as treasurer of the Association of Oregon Counties, having been selected by her peers. As president of that organization, I work closely with Commissioner Lindsay on a regular basis.
Umatilla and Morrow counties have forged a strong partnership, and we work together often on matters of mutual interest. Commissioner Lindsay has been a strong supporter of that effort that has proven beneficial for both counties as a way of developing a stronger voice for our portion of Eastern Oregon.
She is energetic, has roots deep in Morrow County, and is a delight to work with. From my vantage point, Morrow County has a winner in commissioner Lindsay and the voters would be wise to return her to office.
George Murdock, Umatilla County commissioner
Pendleton
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.