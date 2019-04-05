I would like to encourage all conscientious citizens in the greater Hermiston area to make plans to attend a viewing of the movie "Unplanned." We are fortunate that Destiny Theaters of Hermiston is bringing this thought-provoking and well acted film to our immediate viewing area.
I would urge everyone who values the gift of life to attend. We often go to movies to be entertained and sometimes even educated. This movie will provide the opportunity to learn about a very important topic to our society: abortion.
Although this is a very grave subject matter, the film also has moments of humor and hope. I know that I will be attending this movie several times while it is showing in Hermiston. I strongly encourage you to do likewise.
Kristi Smalley
Hermiston
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.