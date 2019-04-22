We urge all to join with us in supporting John Murray for Port of Morrow commissioner. John Murray is a hardworking, respected, ethical leader in our communities, who we believe will make good and impartial decisions as a Port of Morrow commissioner.
John Murray has business interests in all parts of the county and is a second generation Morrow County resident, having been raised here himself, and chosen Morrow County to raise his own family. John has proven his abilities while serving on many county-wide boards and commissions. He is well-versed in Oregon legislative politics, and respected throughout the state for his business and public service roles.
We believe John Murray will serve as commissioner in a totally independent role, whether acting on specific contracts or while setting Port policy in general. John’s business interests are independent of the Port, which we believe is so very important.
We encourage everyone to vote, and to join in our support of John Murray for Port commissioner.
Thomas and Karen Wolff
Heppner
