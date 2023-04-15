The Pendleton City Council meeting March 21, 2023, was my first ever. I came to listen and learn about the widening of Northwest Despain Avenue.
What does it say about me that in 65 years this is my first city council meeting? It was a rough start when Mayor John Turner, whom I admire, asked for a show of hands by those for and those against widening Despain. I got excited gesturing with my hands and giving out my best pleading face. What about the undecided, I wanted to be counted too.
My fears were coming true — in today's political and social climate people can only be all for or all against, there is no middle ground. I locked eyes with city Councilor Carole Innes, still waving my arms in the air and she smiled back. It was a meaningful moment for me, I felt at ease and decided I could speak tonight. I asked questions and for a delay by the council.
Attending council meetings is an experience I recommend. If I was not filled with admiration for the entire council, I am now. They are our friends and neighbors. Caring, concern and sincerity is felt and seen in their faces.
It's just a good feeling and one I would not have had I not attended. I came away with hope, maybe not for Despain, but for Pendleton as a whole. We might be on opposite sides of the fence; we might wear a different hat, but we can all wear the Pendleton brand.
Roy Conner
Pendleton
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.