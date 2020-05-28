With stay-at-home restrictions relaxing, please help protect Umatilla County’s health and economy from COVID-19 by continuing physical distancing and wearing a mask in public.
This novel coronavirus has not gone away. It is only temporarily contained. Unless we remain vigilant in following CDC guidelines, Umatilla County could experience a surge of cases, just as Deschutes County has. We can’t afford a return to the strict restrictions.
Confusion in the press about the efficacy of masks is due to two different functions a mask can fulfill. The first is to shield the wearer from acquiring the virus from others. The second is to block the transmission of the virus from the wearer to others. In other words — protecting yourself versus protecting others.
Personal protective equipment (PPE) are the shields necessary to protect health care workers when they encounter an infected patient. Due to the limited supply of N95 masks, gloves, face shields and gowns it is not feasible or practical for the general public to rely on PPE to shield them.
Numerous studies have shown that less sophisticated face coverings (basic surgical masks and homemade masks) are very effective in blocking/trapping droplets when we cough, sneeze or speak. Mask wearing in public protects others in case we happen to have the virus and are not yet exhibiting symptoms. When we all wear masks, my mask protects you, your mask protects me.
Over 100 countries and 12 U.S. states have already made cloth masks required in public because they limit the spread of COVID-19. Go to #MASKS4ALL for more info. Wear a mask and help save lives.
Ron Fonger
Pendleton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.