I would like to respond to Wasco County District Attorney, Matt Ellis's opinion in the Oct. 8 edition of the East Oregonian. Mr. Ellis contended that by voting yes on Measure 114 it would reduce suicides, senseless murders and mass shootings. He also listed a number of former and present district attorneys who support the passage of Measure 114. Mr. Ellis noted both Washington state and California have similar laws and we need to join them.
I personally despise public officials who attempt to manipulate the public by using flawed data and misleading information. Limiting magazine capacity has nothing to do with the stopping suicides. If you want to decrease the suicide rate and mass shootings we need to invest in mental health and addiction services. It is rare that someone who commits suicide or a mass shooting that in retrospect someone didn't know the person was struggling and needed help. He sighted a study concerning how a law in Connecticut reduced firearm deaths. What he failed to mention was Connecticut's civil commitment laws and how many people are in prison for firearm related crimes.
When I looked at the list of DA's in support of Measure 114, I thought how many of these individuals received political contributions from George Soros-backed groups. The individuals listed all work or have worked in liberal counties, such as Multnomah, Marion, Benton, Deschutes. If we want to reduce homicide rates and preventable deaths we need to hold criminals accountable. Just my thoughts.
Joe Mesteth
Hermiston
