There have been opinions recently questioning the need for the Second Amendment. The most recent one said he would like to hear rational, opposing views of the subject, so I feel compelled to give a few.
Foremost, the writers misunderstand the basic premise of the Bill of Rights. The rights enumerated in it are not rights granted by government, but rather limits on government of rights that are innate to all citizens. Another writer opined the Second Amendment was clearly an afterthought. It was placed second for a reason and in language that was very concise.
Others have mused the Second Amendment should only apply to arms available circa 1776. This is a spurious argument. The firearms of the time were cutting edge for the day and machine guns did exist.
The notion the Bill of Rights should only apply to the technology of the time of writing fails to recognize the genius of the Founding Fathers, who devised the system we enjoy. If the same thinking was applied to the First Amendment, free speech would only apply to printed newspapers and shouting in the town square. No internet, television, radio, etc. Does that make sense to anyone?
The sad reality is, if someone is willing to trade their life for yours, it is very difficult to prevent it. No law, current or imagined, will do it. Criminals by definition do not obey laws. Murder is already illegal. The perpetrators have well thought-out plans and rarely obtain their weapons legally. Waiting periods, magazine capacity limits and banning the so-called assault rifles will have no effect on weapons obtained on the black market or stolen.
An “assault weapon” ban was tried from 1994 to 2004, but it was found ineffective. Even if you had a magic wand that would make firearms disappear, evildoers will find other ways to commit their evil acts. Vehicles, explosives, knives, swords, hammers, poison, etc. have all been used in mass killings. Airliners were used to kill more than 2,500 people without a gun.
Even the casual observer should notice these cowards choose targets in well established “gun free” zones, because they know they will be able to commit their evil without resistance. If you wish to prevent school shootings, you need to make it unattractive to the evildoers.
In Israel, the schools have perimeter fences, limited entry and exit points, armed guards at the entry points, gates that only open from the inside, vetting of entrants and daily searches of the premises before school starts to make sure they are clear.
As distasteful as some may find this, it is effective. There has not been a school shooting in Israel since 1974.
Mike Navratil
Pendleton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.