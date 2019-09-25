National Coming Out Day is Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. NCOD was created in 1988 and commemorates the day when the LGBTQ community marched on Washington to assert their equal rights. On this day each year we recognize the importance — both personal and political — of “coming out.”
The day champions the idea that homophobia thrives in silence, and that the act of making one’s sexual/gender identity known makes it easier for others to do the same. On this day we encourage everyone to read up on LGBTQ history and the Gay and Lesbian Rights movement.
Display a pride symbol — a rainbow or a pink triangle. Be an ally to your friends, neighbors, and coworkers as they find the courage to share with you this part of themselves. Contact our local chapter of PFLAG for support and to give your support to others. Look for us at the Pendleton Farmer’s Market that afternoon or email pflag.pendleton.or@gmail.com. If it’s your first time coming out we will stand with you and provide you with information on how to approach your family, friends, and employers.
See the Human Rights Campaign website — www.hrc.org/resources/national-coming-out-day — for more information about National Coming Out Day.
Alice Hepburn, chapter president
PFLAG Pendleton
