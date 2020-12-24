This note is in response to a nasty Christmas note written by a fellow condemning Mr. Barreto and Mrs. Levy. It's no wonder America is in a state of turmoil when people choose Christmas time to demean our president and vilify our state legislators because they don’t agree with his opinion.
I hope this fellow gets a lump of coal from Santa.
Mike Mehren
Hermiston
