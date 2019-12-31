Who is the harebrain that thinks up the stupid laws? Bicyclists do not have to stop at stop signs — a good way to get rid of some. Why not say no one has to stop? A lot of people do not anyway.
And the law that police cannot search a rig if they stop someone for a broken light. Who's to say what or who may be in the trunk?
One thing is for certain from the way things are looking in Oregon — Tom McCall was sure right. Now they need more money, so they raise registration fees and if you happen to drive a car with good gas mileage they really sock it to you. Why don't they take a pay cut?
William Douglas
Echo
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.