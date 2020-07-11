Yes, news is a-changing.
The economics of newspapering has been beleagered for well over a decade now, and for many reasons.
As Mr. Cutler aptly points out, news produced by local professional journalists is more paramount than ever before. So where do we go from here? As responsible citizens we must regard and support local news institutions, engage — subscribe or suggest your neighbor do so, write a thoughtful letter to the editor, call and leave a news tip. Above all, hold the line on what news is vs. opinion.
Care — don't allow the prevailing thought to be that professional news should be free. No one works for free. The journalists at the East Oregonian are supported by readers, advertisers and a wonderful Oregon family that's committed to local journalism as a mission and not just business.
Yes, the decision to merge the Independent-Enterprise into the Argus Observer, just 15 miles away, was a tough one. But like many circumstances, the decision was not taken lightly and the fight to serve local readers continues. I'm glad to share the reporter who covers Payette, Idaho, still does but under another flag.
The future of news isn't focused on a piece of paper, it's on the commitment of every citizen in this country to care enough about facts and learning that ensure our great country advances as our forefathers intend.
Francis Wick
President and CEO, Wick Communications
Sierra Vista, Arizona
