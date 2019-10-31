“Amazing Grace,” done by bagpipes, seemed worth a click as I thought about Memorial Day last spring. Part way through the montage honoring our veterans was a beautiful young woman lying on a fresh grave. This is now as close as she can get to her husband. He was one of our neighbors, one of our children, one of our grandchildren, someone of our village. There will be no future for him, no family to be a part of, no career to build, he won’t get to sit before a keyboard as a retired guy.
If we send our young into harm’s way it must be for a damn good reason. And there have been such reasons, at least twice in world war. The USA has saved the world from the conquering evil forces twice. All we asked of the saved nations was a piece of ground to bury our dead children who answered the call to duty. It was a necessary war, if there is such a thing.
But to send them into a part of the world that has never had a lasting peace, where they have always hated and killed each other, is not a “damn good reason.” Decades we have been there, in harm’s way, and as we pull back they pelt us with stones because we are not staying to keep them from killing each other.
For 20 years our children have lain on graves, for what solution? We need to rethink this.
Ron Linn
Stanfield
