In response to Annie Fowler’s recent offering ("Being sick with COVID-19 is no joke," Feb. 9, 2022) about her battle with COVID-19, I’m left nearly speechless. Which part of COVID-19 did she find to be a “joke” prior to her stint in the hospital? Was it the 910,000 American deaths that she found amusing? Was it the toll taken on children, families, businesses, or the economy?
Maybe I’m losing my sense of humor.
I take umbrage at the fact that Fowler needed a trip to the hospital to recognize it’s no joke. She regales us with the tale of her personal doctor giving her the “blessing” to forgo vaccination, due to concerns about blood clots. It doesn’t take much looking to find that the prevalence of blood clots due to receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is 57 cases out of 16.9 million recipients (as of December), or that no correlation between clots and the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines has been established. It’s also easy to find a study that estimates that a person is as much as 10 times more likely to develop blood clots in the brain as a result of contracting COVID-19 than they are from receiving a vaccine.
She states the doctor in the hospital told her they had “seen several vaccinated people come through with COVID-19.” While the anecdote is nice, it doesn’t stack up all that well with the data, which shows that unvaccinated adults are 16 times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19 than their fully vaccinated counterparts.
Finally, Fowler shares the story of a local coach who was hospitalized and subsequently required to tote around an oxygen tank as a result of his bout with COVID-19. He said he “had the shots, but it didn’t make a difference.” We’ll never know for sure if there was a difference, but a vaccinated 65-year-old asthmatic surviving a battle with COVID-19 is actually supported by the data. Unvaccinated 65-plus-year-olds are 68 times more likely to die from COVID-19 than their fully-vaccinated counterparts. So, perhaps the reason he was hospitalized and lived was a direct result of his vaccination status.
Perhaps.
Again, maybe I’m losing my sense of humor, but I don’t get the joke. I don’t understand how, after two years of watching people die and having access to all of the “research” one could possibly care to access, anyone could have still been uncertain about the seriousness of COVID-19. I’m glad Fowler and coach Clair Costello are OK. I just wish we weren’t still trying to convince people that COVID-19 isn’t a joke.
John Taber
Pendleton
