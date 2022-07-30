Here we go again with the push to build the "for profit" Boardman to Hemingway 500 kilowatt power line. Idaho Power Co. is one of the operators of the B2H and owns 45% of the line, along with PacifiCorp. The companies hope the line can become a “clean-energy superhighway.” What the comment should say is the companies hope the line will produce the estimated $80 million in profit for the stockholders of the two investor owned companies.

“The more we study, the more we are convinced that this is the best option for the Pacific Northwest,” Idaho Power spokesperson Sven Berg said. What he should say is that it is the best option for the shareholders and has no benefit to the 700-800 private landowners who will suffer not only from the loss and destruction of their land but the significant loss of value due to the line. No land owner will benefit from this boondoggle.

Here we go again with the NIMBY's whining and complaining. Enough said !!

