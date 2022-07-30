Here we go again with the push to build the "for profit" Boardman to Hemingway 500 kilowatt power line. Idaho Power Co. is one of the operators of the B2H and owns 45% of the line, along with PacifiCorp. The companies hope the line can become a “clean-energy superhighway.” What the comment should say is the companies hope the line will produce the estimated $80 million in profit for the stockholders of the two investor owned companies.
“The more we study, the more we are convinced that this is the best option for the Pacific Northwest,” Idaho Power spokesperson Sven Berg said. What he should say is that it is the best option for the shareholders and has no benefit to the 700-800 private landowners who will suffer not only from the loss and destruction of their land but the significant loss of value due to the line. No land owner will benefit from this boondoggle.
This land grabbing project began back in around 2007-10. At that time Idaho Power was to present an estimate of cost to build the line, and it was projected to be around a billion dollars, and, as I understand it, there was to be safeguards that taxpayers and ratepayers would not be picking up any of the costs. At this point it should be noted, with the withdrawing of Bonneville Power, PacifiCorp (Berkshire Hathaway) is asking for a rate increase of more than 6% for construction and updates of their lines. It is time for Idaho Power to submit a new updated projected costs budget.
Idaho Power had planned on buying steel from Russia for the towers and lines themselves. That to date has not been done, nor can it due to current actions of Russia. What is the new costs of construction, or should I say destruction, of the planned line site. If it was estimated around a billion dollars in 2010, what is the overall estimates now? Why did the Oregon Public Utility Commission form a commission to study the fire prevention plan of Idaho Power, which returned a summary that Idaho Powers fire prevention plan was not up to standards, only to override the commission's findings and make an exception for Idaho Power? How many energy projects has the Department of Energy Siting Council ever rejected? Idaho Power is to receive a 10% bonus in construction costs, most of which will go to investors.
John and Cyndi Harvey
Pendleton
(1) comment
Here we go again with the NIMBY's whining and complaining. Enough said !!
