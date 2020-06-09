I was pleased to see such a great, diverse crowd of people at the protest on Monday, June 1. Kudos to the organizers for taking the duty upon themselves to quickly plan and execute this gesture of community solidarity.
As the demonstrators marched briefly downtown, I noticed a few businesses who appeared to have prepared for something far more devious to take place that evening than what actually transpired. At first I couldn't believe it. After all, I've personally marched in plenty of protests in Pendleton and they've always remained peaceful, save for a few eggs and, one time, a Big Gulp thrown our way from a passing vehicle.
But then I understood. I can see why they might have been afraid, seeing these images of businesses, looted and/or burning, in big cities like Minneapolis, Atlanta or Portland. They could probably identify with the small shop owners and restaurateurs who maybe didn't have it easy in the first place — especially with the pandemic. It might make one think of what they would do if it were their business next? Or their neighbors? They know that most protests are good, just trying to do their job. Of the hundreds of thousands of people who have marched at demonstrations around the country since George Floyd's murder it's been relatively few who have been destructive.
But what if this protest is the one that smashes their window? Or worse?
Now, imagine instead of "protests" it's "police" and instead of your business that you fear for, it's your life. Or the life of your child or spouse or parent. That's the kind of daily, soul-crushing anxiety people of color in this country are asking us all to consider and confront right now. And we must, because their lives matter. And no amount of broken glass can change that.
Peter Walters
Pendleton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.