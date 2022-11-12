While never personally being the target of a recall election, I have had recalls touch my life through friends and family. My cousin was the target of a recall when he served on the Athena City Council.
What I have observed is that no one wins in a recall, especially in smaller rural communities. The hard feelings, animosity and broken relationships between families can cause wounds that may never heal. It doesn’t get to the level of the Hatfields and the McCoys, but sometimes it feels like it.
Which brings me to the reason for this letter to the editor, concerning the recall efforts in Morrow County of Commissioners Jim Doherty and Melissa Lindsay. Both are members of multigenerational Morrow County farm families. With less than two months left in her term of office, a recall of Commissioner Lindsay seems to me to be mean-spirited and unnecessary.
Unless there is criminal behavior or total neglect of duty, which I believe the recall provisions were created to address, the ballot box is the way to elect or un-elect those in public office. In the case of Commissioner Lindsay, the voters have already made that decision. Morrow County voters would have the same opportunity for Commissioner Doherty in the next election.
Both commissioners are hard-working individuals, with deep roots in Morrow County. Have reasonable people disagreed on actions or decisions made? Undoubtedly. Do they rise to the level of a recall? I think not.
Bill Hansell
State Senator District 29
Athena
