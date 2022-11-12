While never personally being the target of a recall election, I have had recalls touch my life through friends and family. My cousin was the target of a recall when he served on the Athena City Council.

What I have observed is that no one wins in a recall, especially in smaller rural communities. The hard feelings, animosity and broken relationships between families can cause wounds that may never heal. It doesn’t get to the level of the Hatfields and the McCoys, but sometimes it feels like it.

