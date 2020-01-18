A recent letter to the editor contained a number of misconceptions about the North Bank of the Umatilla Advisory Committee’s work. I urge everyone who is interested in this topic to attend the community meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 22, at 7 p.m. in the Foundation Room at the Pendleton Rec Center.
This meeting is a chance for the committee to share their work so far, and for members of the public to share their thoughts about how the river’s north bank should be managed to best meet the community’s interests.
Kathryn B. Brown
Chair, Pendleton Parks & Recreation Commission
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.