The small group of North Hill Pendleton residents that blocked the sale of a small parcel of land at the bottom of Northwest Seventh must have exhausted the grant they received trying to develop a plan that blocks any further attempt to develop that property, turning the north side of the river into a private nature park of some sort.
Since the mayor, city manager and the majority of the city council all reside on the north side of town, and the parks department manager has already been deeply involved in this project, the committee formed to pursue the project feels they have city hall's full cooperation, and I suspect they are going to ask for more dollars rather than a sympathetic ear.
Claims of homeless campers and the trash left behind after each visit have raised the ire of committee members, and I presume they are going to demand cash and some action, not realizing, as city hall and the police department have made pretty clear, that they are somewhat helpless in controlling the homeless campers on public land. The city manager has stated to me that the city council has failed to approve any city ordinance that prohibits camping on city property. Though some of the campers are quite visible at times, trash problems are much less visible because of trees and brush than they are on Southgate with trash, panhandlers and the occasional homeless camper sleeping on the sidewalk.
It all just sounds like they want their cake and eat it too; no homeless, no trash, a park for native plants and wildlife, just a serene place for committee residents and their selected guests, and of course a dog park because many owners expect it's the city's responsibility to provide separate parks for their pets versus having to use their yards. Ridding the riverbank of those dreaded goats is also an objective.
Will the city councilors for Ward 1-elect to ignore the problem created by Public Works near the Early Learning Center when the stairway up the South Hill was condemned and replaced with a steep gravel path, or will they be swayed by those influential North Hill residents and back another new project that the city has no financial resources to support?
Rick Rohde
Pendleton
