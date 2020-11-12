I am a rancher’s daughter, steward of the land that my parents left to me.
The Snake River and the lands that surround it are the heart and soul of our region. Northeast Oregon’s 1,000-plus miles of cold, clear streams are our circulatory system. They are sacred to all life and integral to our Western identity.
Four million wild salmon and steelhead once spawned in the Snake River Basin. Now, fewer than 2% of steelhead and 1% of Chinook come back — they are rapidly approaching extinction. The salmon must struggle up the warm, predator-filled waterways and spillways of the Columbia and Snake dams in order to complete their life cycle.
The four dams on the lower Snake are currently in question as to whether they represent a reasonable tradeoff between local communities’ needs and environmental health. New information has emerged about how we might replace the energy, transportation and irrigation services these four dams provide — if and when they are removed to restore our salmon.
I commend Gov. Kate Brown and other Northwest governors for announcing their commitment to collaborative salmon recovery solutions on the Columbia-Snake. Now, our Northwest congressional delegation needs to lead. It’s time to take care of our rivers that give us so much. Let’s embrace collaborative, pragmatic solutions that future generations will be proud of.
Robin Coen
Boise, Idaho
