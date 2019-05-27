Well, citizens of Umatilla County, we have a big challenge ahead. The Umatilla County Charter Review Committee is wrapping up its work. Per the East Oregonian, Wednesday, May 1, 2019, edition, they will "be pitching the recommendations" to the board on May 29 at 5:30 p.m. at the Umatilla County Courthouse, Pendleton."
According to the board's schedule, they have a Charter Review Committee Workshop scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on May 29.
In the EO article, committee chairwoman Michele Grable said the recommendation "is to change the structure of our county government." She also said, "This is government at its best," and, "This is grass roots." Well, based on the "fruit" of this committee's work, I'd say that this committee is made up mostly of people not of the Umatilla County Grassroots. The "fruit" looks like it came from a Washington, D.C., committee hooked on transferring accountability to an enlarging "bureaucracy."
This move on our county citizens is like the one we recently experienced by the Oregon Extension Service. Yes, there are a number of citizens that would welcome an ever-enlarging, ever-distancing (from the citizen) local government, but that is not the majority, nor does it represent the culture of Umatilla County.
In short, show up to the "workshop" and let this committee of "grass roots" members know that we, the "other" grass roots citizens, want to keep "in touch" with "our commissioners"!
Please let your commissioners know how you stand on this issue.
Larry and Jean Nye
Athena
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.