I'd like to tell everyone to go outside and sing a song. I recommend "What a Wonderful World." Oregon has a thriving economy. The only ones who experience real hardship here are the poorest. Some have been victims of neglect all their lives. Polluted water, air and soil are harmful to development. Financial struggles are accompanied by lower school attendance. Behavior problems often become aggravated and cumulative.
Investing in healthy families isn't just a softhearted liberal policy. Even the most conservative capitalists must be waking up and saying to themselves: Oh my, I guess we should have put money into a clean environment, good schools and economic support for struggling parents. Then their kids could have grown up to be smart, trustworthy workers capable of learning new technologies. (And getting along well with others.)
Oregon is not perfect but is certainly capable of turning these concepts into reality.
Those who are unhappy with our state should go live in Idaho for a few months. Just try it out before you push your separatist ideology. The media is in grave danger of presenting a distorted picture of rural Oregonians. They are failing to cover anyone here who believes in keeping Oregon whole.
Mary Cooke
Cove
