Morrow County Commissioner Melissa Lindsay is one of the most well-qualified, successful and well-regarded county commissioners in the state of Oregon. I am dumbfounded there could possibly be a malicious effort underfoot to slap her in the face when she is less than two months away from leaving her position.
This is a Morrow County native who had a distinguished career in banking, is engaged with her husband in a major farming operation and who has been involved in a wide variety of community events.
I’m not sure how many generations of Turners and Lindsays have been part of Morrow County, but I do know they are a family who deserve far more respect than is currently being accorded them.
I just read an article about the desperate need for public officials who are truthful, capable and have the courage to make the difficult decisions on behalf of the common good. It has been Morrow County’s good fortune to have had Melissa and at this point she should be accorded the opportunity to step down with dignity.
Nothing good can come from this recall effort.
During my career with the education service district, as acting superintendent of the Morrow County and Ione school districts, and as editor and publisher of the East Oregonian I have had the opportunity to meet many wonderful Morrow County residents. Perhaps this is why I find myself disappointed and shocked that something like this could be happening.
George Murdock
Pendleton
