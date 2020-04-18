Fair play to Corey Neistadt for laying out some truths. As of last weekend, I have seen at least an 80% increase in street noise, teens walking to the John Murray Building for a chat with friends, and a substantial increase in traffic at the stores that are open. When did the "stay at home, save lives" edict stop being important?
We all have had our lives put on hold to get past this, however, I too am seeing an increase in cases, not a decrease. We need to remain diligent in keeping our town from being overwhelmed with cases of COVID-19 simply because we did not want to stay in anymore. Parents need to be responsible in explaining to their kids that hanging in groups could have an unexpected result within someone's family.
Be smart, be aware, and remember those within your circle that could die from being exposed. Thanks, Corey, stats matter.
Kate Dimon
Pendleton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.