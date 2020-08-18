I totally agree with Terry Templeman's letter (Japan bombing anniversary reminds us of nuclear danger, Aug. 12, 2020). If we stockpile nuclear weapons, other countries will too. We will never know when one of those countries decides the U.S. needs to be “taught a lesson” and will let us have it with their nuclear bombs.
Now we have the current administration that wants to ignore all the treaties with other countries that prevent them from keeping nuclear weapons. It seems Donald Trump doesn’t see a need to keep nuclear weapons at a minimum. As Templeman wrote, Mr. Trump prefers to “let the bombs fall where they may.” This is our president’s idea of protection of the American citizens. It scares me and it should scare you.
This is only one thing to keep in mind when you vote this fall. Please, do the research and vote accordingly.
Kelly Marie Brady
Pendleton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.