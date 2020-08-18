I totally agree with Terry Templeman's letter (Japan bombing anniversary reminds us of nuclear danger, Aug. 12, 2020). If we stockpile nuclear  weapons, other countries will too. We will never know when one of those countries decides the U.S.  needs to be “taught a lesson” and will let us have it with their nuclear bombs.

Now we have the current administration that wants to ignore all the treaties with other countries that  prevent them from keeping nuclear weapons. It seems Donald Trump doesn’t see a need to keep  nuclear weapons at a minimum. As Templeman wrote, Mr. Trump prefers to “let the bombs fall  where they may.” This is our president’s idea of protection of the American citizens. It scares me and  it should scare you.

This is only one thing to keep in mind when you vote this fall. Please, do the research and vote  accordingly.

Kelly Marie Brady 

Pendleton

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.