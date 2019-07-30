The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has released findings on obesity in the USA. The most obese state is West Virginia (38.1%), followed by Mississippi, then Oklahoma. Colorado was found to be the least obese, and Oregon comes in 31st with 29.4% of the population obese. This serious health crisis affects some 93.3 million adults in the USA. Keep in mind, this is not overweight — this is even beyond that when a person is obese.
In 1990, less than 15% of adults were obese, but in 2010 12 states had an obesity rate of over 30%. The rate has been rising with non-Hispanic blacks, Hispanics, and Mexican Americans. The CDC has also developed the "Couch Potato Index," which accounts for adults with "zero physical leisure activity." Kentucky is first in this category with 34.4% with no exercise or activity.
This crisis is as real as the one at our southern border, as it results in more sickness, more days off of work, shortening of life expectancy, and more visits to the emergency room. The saddest part of this is that most of this is voluntary and preventable. Poor diet, including the normalization of fast foods as real meals and too many sugary drinks, combined with little or no exercise, results in a serious health crisis in the country.
The average American female now weighs almost 170 pounds, while the average male weighs about 197 pounds. I was shocked when I learned this fact — how about you?
David Burns
Pendleton
