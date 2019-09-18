How wonderful it was!
Eighty-plus dogs all at the city pool, all so happy, so full of drool; it was just "too cool."
Big dogs, small dogs, dogs of every kind; most were running around just completely out of their minds!
Fast dogs, slow dogs, barkers of every kind; one stood out as it sounded jut like an air turbine.
All so happy, so full of glee! At the city pool and set free!
How wonderful it was!
Gerald R. Thomas
Pendleton
