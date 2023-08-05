Editor's Note

If you’ve been wondering about those red stamped concrete fillers along Pendleton's Southwest Frazer Avenue, referred to as “truncated domes” by Bob Patterson, the city's public works director, pick up a copy of the July 25 East Oregonian. In it, you’ll find what, on the outside seems to be a plausible explanation meant to deal with federal safety standards contained in the Americans with Disabilities Act.

A closer look at the Oregon Department of Transportation project brings up several questions. In surrounding towns, spaces created with the intricate design of the newly completed handicapped ramps are filled with stamped concrete that resemble "pavers," don’t protrude above the new curbing and are pleasing to the eye. Why? At some intersections, those same newly created spaces are simply filled with loose river rock, while others are river rock mixed with concrete. Why?

