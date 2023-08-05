If you’ve been wondering about those red stamped concrete fillers along Pendleton's Southwest Frazer Avenue, referred to as “truncated domes” by Bob Patterson, the city's public works director, pick up a copy of the July 25 East Oregonian. In it, you’ll find what, on the outside seems to be a plausible explanation meant to deal with federal safety standards contained in the Americans with Disabilities Act.
A closer look at the Oregon Department of Transportation project brings up several questions. In surrounding towns, spaces created with the intricate design of the newly completed handicapped ramps are filled with stamped concrete that resemble "pavers," don’t protrude above the new curbing and are pleasing to the eye. Why? At some intersections, those same newly created spaces are simply filled with loose river rock, while others are river rock mixed with concrete. Why?
In reality, the overall appearance of the project looks as if there is a real concern for the visually impaired, but only at some intersections while at others there appears no concern at all.
Our officials, state and local, spend millions on pedestrian safety, but when it comes to crosswalks, paint is just much too expensive. Those raised “truncated domes” are more of a tripping hazard than an aid.
The article in the EO appears to be an attempt by our city staff to explain the project and distance them from the design inconsistencies by stressing that it’s an ODOT project even though any ODOT project undertaken within the city is coordinated between the two entities. I questioned ODOT on the design at the Southeast First Street and Court Avenue intersection after the picture appeared in the EO of a homeless individual using the fill rocks to create an art sculpture. The reply I received was that the design was probably a mistake.
A plausible explanation of the project by our public works director or just a bunch of bunk? I suspect the latter. It seems that ability to sell ice cubes to Eskimos remains strong at city hall.
Rick Rohde
Pendleton
