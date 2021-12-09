I carried the wreath to the door of Pioneer Chapel Funeral Home. This wreath, gleaming with a glittery copper bow and holiday ornaments, had been decorated and now gifted from my PEO Chapter members to Valori Martin, the business owner. PEO chapters provide woman-to-woman educational outreach and holiday community needs gifting, and this was an opportunity to show a Pendleton businesswoman we appreciate her.
Valori’s husband and co-business partner had recently passed away, and we wanted her to know how we value her and her business. As I spoke with Valori she expressed how touched she has been with the outpouring of love and support during this grieving time. She and Ron have played such a caring role to many. And carry on Valori is, by continuing as the owner of her business, and assisting Eastern Oregon communities with specialized funeral planning.
Valori understands her business and is proud to provide services with a respectful personal touch.
Yes, she feels blessed to have the outpouring of kindness from many. And, yes, we citizens of Pendleton and surrounding areas are blessed to have the services of Pioneer Chapel and its owner, Valori Martin.
Barbara Hodgen Palmer
Pendleton
